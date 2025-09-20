<h4><strong>LE FOTO<\/strong><\/h4>\r\n[gallery size="large" ids="1013362,1013363,1013364,1013365,1013366,1013367,1013368,1013369,1013370,1013389,1013388,1013387,1013386,1013385,1013410,1013411,1013412"]\r\n\r\n<hr>\r\n\r\n<h4><strong>VIDEO - RENGA E 'ANGELO'<\/strong><\/h4>\r\nhttps:\/\/www.umbriaon.it\/2015\/wp-content\/uploads\/2025\/09\/Francesco-Renga-canta-Angelo-al-palaTerni-20-settembre-2025.mp4\r\n\r\n<hr>\r\n\r\n<h4><strong>VIDEO - RENGA INCONTRA I FAN PRIMA DEL CONCERTO<\/strong><\/h4>\r\n<iframe style="border: none; overflow: hidden;" src="https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/plugins\/video.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fumbriaon%2Fvideos%2F1661938277808790%2F&width=500&show_text=true&height=391&appId" width="500" height="391" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen"><\/iframe>\r\n\r\n<hr>\r\n\r\n<h4><strong>VIDEO - PUBBLICO SOTTO IL PALCO PER IL GRAN FINALE DI FRANCESCO RENGA<\/strong><\/h4>\r\nhttps:\/\/youtu.be\/LDgxMBwKyG4